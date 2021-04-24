Buying fashionable clothes and non-functional dog accessories is completely optional and rather a waste of money. This was announced on Saturday, April 24, in an interview “RIA News»President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev.

“Dogs do not follow fashion and can certainly do without a muzzle in the form of a duck beak or a butterfly on the collar. The choice of this or that accessory is always made by the owner, and it is not always the right one, ”said the dog handler.

According to Golubev, any dog ​​can live without a hoodie, carnival costume, bow tie, bandana and T-shirt. And buying them, in most cases, is just a “waste of money” and advised better to please the animal with a useful treat or replenish your wardrobe.

In addition to financial costs and lack of benefit, such accessories can be very annoying for the animal and even be dangerous for the dog if she tries them on the tooth, the dog handler warned. The pet can develop gastrointestinal problems or have difficulty moving around which can cause harm to itself.

When choosing any accessory for a dog, Golubev advised to always pay attention to its functionality and usefulness. He referred to the necessary ones: a leash, a muzzle and a collar, bowls for water and food, a couch for rest and cosmetic accessories – brushes, trimming tools, nail clippers, shampoo and a toothbrush.

The expert urged shoppers to choose those brands whose assortment is extremely functional.

“You can buy a raincoat, waterproof windbreaker or sweater for walking in cold, rainy, windy weather. It will also be useful to purchase comfortable walking shoes in winter: they will protect the dog from reagents and injuries. Believe me, your pet will feel your love through your care, attention, activities and daily quality walks, and not through a new accessory from a luxury brand, ”concluded the dog handler.

