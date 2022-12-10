It’s been a week of strange finds for the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA): first a six-pack of nunchaku and other sharp objects, and now a dog in a suitcase.

A dog was identified inside a backpack by the X-ray equipment of the Dane County Airport, in Madson, in the United States. The passenger responsible for the luggage argued that she forgot to inform that the animal was in the backpack.

“A dog accidentally walked through the X-rays,” the TSA Great Lakes Transportation Administration tweeted about the incident, which took place this week at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

In the photos published on Twitter, it is possible to see the outline of a puppy, which is tucked into a small backpack, like a canine contortionist.

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

According to information from the ABC WISN network, in Milwaukee, the tutor would have forgotten to inform the authorities about the presence of the animal in her purse. However, the tweet did not specify whether she was intentionally trying to smuggle the pup or simply forgot about the animal in her luggage.

The case sparked controversy on social media. “Poor dog,” commented one Twitter user, while another fumed: “That dog owner needs to be arrested for treating her fur baby so cruelly.” Amid the messages, the TSA reminded those traveling with pets to “notify the airline and know the rules.”