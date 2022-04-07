There is a video that has become popular in a short time and it shows a dog following the police car to have food. The video welcomed the enthusiasm of all those who applauded the agents for stopping to lend a hand to a poor creature evidently in difficulty. Congratulations also to the caramel-colored stray for his resourcefulness!

Photo source from YouTube video of CNN en Español

Last January on social media many were excited in front of a story that comes to us from Turkey, where the military police officers performed a truly beautiful gesture. The protagonist of this video is a stray nicknamed Sari, which means yellow in Turkish.

In a video posted on Youtube from Cnn Spain, the police had already met Sari, but that meeting had not lasted long. Later, however, the dog recognized the car and decided to chase them to ask for some food: he who knows how hungry he was.

When one of the police officers saw the dog run next to the car began to film the scene. The military, seeing that the dog showed no signs of stopping, decided to pull up to the car and Sari came over to ask for food.

Obviously the military was not indifferent to the request for help from a poor creature in difficulty. And so not only did they give him something to eat, but they also took the opportunity to make him some snuggles and make him feel loved.

Photo source from YouTube video of CNN en Español

Dog follows the police car and gets food and cuddles

Nobody knows where Sari comes from. Something green can be seen in her ear, it could be a microchip or simply a tool for controlling stray animals. Nobody knows if she has a home or not.

Photo source from YouTube video of CNN en Español

The video moved everyone and went viral, getting thousands of views and likes and hundreds of comments.