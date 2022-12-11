Dog flu: in 2022 it really seems that the infections are increasing visibly; in fact, a real “epidemic” has broken out in the USA thanks to countless outbreaks registered by the competent bodies. The latter are confirming that cases are rapidly increasing, even more so if the influenza strain is H3N2. It, as for all the other strains in circulation, can be transmitted through the nasal secretion or even only with the barking of the dog; kennels and leashes can also be a vehicle of infection, but trivially it is a virus circulating in the air during this period.

The symptoms are always the same: cough, fever and runny nose; unlike the others, this flu is simply more contagious, also thanks to a low immunity protection from your dog. Studies related to this flu declare that the animals most affected are precisely those who, after the pandemic from COVID-19, are approached by other dogs or in daycare. During the quarantine, even your furry friends have had very little contact with the outside world and that means only one thing: low immune defenses.

Canine flu: how to fight it?

Symptoms appear three to five days after direct contact with another infected dog; in case the declared symptoms appear, it is advisable to contact your veterinarian for a complete diagnosis with the related care to be taken. This is because eye discharge, lack of appetite, or lethargy may also occur; from this, however, it could also lead to pneumonia or be fatal for the most fragile and already presenting dogs previous respiratory diseases.

Canine flu usually runs its course in two to three weeks and will require antibiotic treatment prescribed by your veterinarian. Home approaches are not recommended, as tougher and firmer action is needed to deal with the problem. It is also advisable to consult your veterinarian even in the face of a possible vaccine for dogs with other pathologies.

In the USA the measures are in place, especially towards dog nurseries and many grooming shops. In fact, some services have been closed until further notice, including many shelters which have currently blocked adoptions due to this new emergency. This following a refuge in Texaswhere is it as many as 86% of the dogs had contracted the flu.