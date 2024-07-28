A snake expert examined the video and reassured the fire department that it was not a poisonous species. Members of the Ebenthal volunteer fire department combed the forest area, as they reported to the ORF Kärnten broadcaster. They were about to give up when they heard a rustling sound. “Then our colleague caught the snake by the head and caught it,” firefighter Jürgen Kilzer reported to the broadcaster.
It was unclear where the giant python came from. The fire department took it to a zoo.
Judging by the nutritional status of the approximately one-meter-long snake, it had been on the move for a while, said the snake expert.
