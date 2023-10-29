Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

A Rottweiler falls out of the window of a residential building in Rome. The pregnant woman is taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Rome – A tragic incident recently occurred in Italy’s capital Rome. A 28-year-old pedestrian was walking in the city center on Friday afternoon (October 27th) when a Rottweiler weighing around 60 kilograms suddenly fell on her from the third floor of a house.

Accident in Italy: Dog falls 10 meters onto pregnant woman

The animal did not survive the impact from a height of around 10 meters. By the time rescue workers arrived, a large crowd had already formed around the woman and the lifeless dog.

The scene of the accident is a side street of the Via del Corso shopping mile in the Roman old town, which is popular with locals and tourists. There were numerous passersby on the street at the time of the incident.

Dog injures pregnant woman when she falls from apartment building – animal does not survive impact

According to rescue workers, the expectant mother was seriously injured, but her life is not in danger. The fetus suffered no injuries. The young woman was treated in a nearby hospital. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera According to reports, she suffered a head injury.

A dog fell out of a residential building on a side street of the popular shopping street Via del Corso. (Archive image) © Guenter Nowack/imago

It is still unclear why the dog fell out of the building into the narrow alley. According to an initial reconstruction by the emergency services, there were also some cats in the apartment. The dog may have lost its balance after jumping onto the windowsill and was propped up. The owner is in shock.

Dog falls from third floor in Italy – “Thought it was a gunshot”

“First we heard a loud bang and thought it was a gunshot,” the saleswoman at a printing company told the Italian news agency Adnkronos. “Then we realized that something else had actually happened.” The animal died on the asphalt after about an hour, quoted Roma Today Eyewitness reports.

The dog was a Rottweiler. (Symbolic image) © Bonzami Emmanuelle/imago

“We are shocked,” said another trader. “We all know the owner of the dog; she lives directly across from our shop.” The authorities’ investigation is currently ongoing. The international animal protection organization Oipa also commented on the incident and pointed out that in such cases owners can be legally prosecuted for failing to keep the dog or incorrectly keeping it.

