From: Martina Lippl

Dog “Kosmo” falls 50 meters into the depths – mountain rescuers in action in Austria. © Bergrettung Längenfeld

Dramatic mountain rescue in Austria. Hikers suddenly lose their dog. Kosmo is stuck on a rocky ledge.

Längenfeld – Hikers from Switzerland call the emergency services on a tour in Ötztal (Austria). Their dog Kosmo fell 50 meters down an embankment from a forest path. The therapy dog, who supports people with disabilities, urgently needs help himself. It is also an unusual case for the experienced mountain rescuers in Längenfeld.

Shocking moment while hiking: Rock ledge stops therapy dog ​​Kosmo from falling 50 metres

The Swiss Mountain Dog was with a group of hikers from Switzerland on Tuesday (16 July) on a forest path to the Gruben-Alm in Längenfeld. While the group took a break in a bend, Kosmo explored the area. Dog unexpectedly into the depths – and was probably quite lucky.

Four mountain rescuers from Längenfeld and two alpine police officers from Sölden went to the scene. The mountain rescuers Thomas and Fabian abseiled down to the therapy dog ​​and were able to free Kosmo from his predicament with the help of a climbing harness. And finally handed him over to “his overjoyed owners”, as the Mountain rescue Längenfeld reported. The dog had apparently survived the fall unharmed. After about an hour and a half, the “valuable dog rescue” was completed.

“That was really one of our nicer missions”

“It was thanks to a rocky outcrop after a fall of about 50 metres that Kosmo did not fall any further,” explained Adriano Raffl, the head of the Längenfeld local office, to the Tyrolean daily newspaperSince it was too dangerous to rescue the dog ourselves, a hiker in the group alerted the rescue control center in Tyrol.

“That was really one of our nicer missions,” commented Raffl. According to him, the mountain rescuers already had experience with sheep, goats and dogs in distress. “But rescuing a therapy dog, which is particularly important for people, was new to us too.”

In the mountains, dogs are also used as rescuers. “Amy” tracked down a mountain biker who had had an accident after hours of searching and probably saved the woman’s life. An amazing feat was achieved by a Labrador in Italy. The dog swam alone in the Adriatic Sea for hours and covered a distance of six kilometers.(ml)