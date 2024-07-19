Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

Dog “Kosmo” falls 50 meters into the depths – mountain rescuers in action in Austria. © Bergrettung Längenfeld

In the Ötztal, a hiking group makes an unusual emergency call. Kosmo – a Swiss mountain dog – is in a critical situation.

Längenfeld – A dog in alpine distress – this is a very special case even for experienced mountain rescuers in Austria. This is also the case for the Mountain rescue Längenfeld in Tyrol. A hiking group from Switzerland alerted the control center. Therapy dog ​​Kosmo, who supports people with disabilities, had fallen down an embankment.

Drama in Austria: Dog “Kosmo” falls 50 meters into the depths

On Tuesday (July 16), the hikers were on a forest path to the Gruben-Alm in Längenfeld. They took a short break in a bend. The Swiss mountain dog apparently did not need a rest and was exploring the area. He suddenly fell 50 meters. Kosmo was apparently lucky – a rocky outcrop apparently prevented anything worse from happening.

“It was thanks to a rocky outcrop after a fall of about 50 metres that Kosmo did not fall any further,” said Längenfeld local branch manager Adriano Raffl of the Tyrolean daily newspaper (TT)Since it would have been too dangerous to rescue the dog himself, one of the hikers called the emergency services.

“That was really one of our nicer missions”

“Valuable dog rescue” – Längenfeld mountain rescuers are on duty for dog “Kosmo”. © Längenfeld mountain rescue

Four mountain rescuers from Längenfeld and two alpine police officers from Sölden went to the scene of the accident. The two mountain rescuers Thomas and Fabian climbed down to the therapy dog ​​and were able to rescue Kosmo from his predicament with the help of a climbing harness and hand him over to “his overjoyed owners,” reports the Längenfeld mountain rescue service. The dog survived the fall without injury, they say. The operation was over after around one and a half hours.

“That was really one of our nicer missions,” said Raffl. The mountain rescuers had already dealt with sheep, goats and dogs in distress. “But rescuing a therapy dog, which is particularly important for people, was new to us too.”

Spectacular operations by mountain rescuers are particularly memorable. Like a hiker who got stuck in the snow wearing summer clothes. Or the huge trouble involving German Alpine tourists in Tyrol. The innkeeper and mountain rescue team are almost bewildered.

In Italy, however, a family dog ​​is currently making headlines. The Labrador disappears into the sea, but doesn’t give up. (ml)