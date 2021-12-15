New Year’s present from Honda: from January 1, the Japanese brand offers a five-year warranty and Honda Assistance on all new motorcycles. In addition to the statutory two-year warranty, Honda offers its customers three years of extra peace of mind, completely free of charge. To complete the picture, Honda Assistance is also included during that entire period.

Extra cool: not only the legal warranty, but also the three extra years can be transferred to a new owner. Not entirely uninteresting for the resale value of your motorcycle, we think…

More information and conditions can be found at the Honda dealer, or on the websites of Honda Belgium and Honda Netherlands.