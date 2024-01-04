A dog from Pennsylvania has gone viral after eating an envelope containing money from its owner. They had prepared the $4,000 for a contractor. The owners, Clayton and Carrie Law, were able to collect most of the torn notes after searching through the dog's feces and vomit. Still $450 missing.
