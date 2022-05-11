Thanks to the intervention of the doctors he is fine

This is the story of Ben, a dog who eats 16 golf balls and is in danger of dying. Fortunately, its owner noticed what was happening. First the rush to the veterinarians and then the providential intervention of the doctors who saved him with a surgical operation. He really risked dying.

Ben is a Boxer who was rushed to a hospital veterinary clinic in Runcorn in Cheshire, in the United Kingdom. Doctors subjected him to a long and delicate operation to remove as many as 16 golf balls, each with a diameter of about 4 centimeters, from his body.

Doctors didn’t think they’d find all those balls inside the boxer dog’s stomach. Even the vets of the Northwest Veterinary Specialistswhere the owners immediately took the dog, once they learned what he had done, they were incredulous at that huge amount.

Northwest Veterinary Specialists veterinary surgeon Dylan Payne explained what the medical team found in the dog’s body:

Ben’s stomach was very full, so we had to have an urgent operation to allow us to remove the balls. It’s a fairly routine, low-risk surgery, but the removal of so many golf balls is unique. Sixteen is a lot, even for a Boxer.

Photo source from Pixabay

Dog eats 16 golf balls: how did the owner notice?

One day he was sick and I noticed that he had a golf ball in his mouth while he was in his bed, but I never thought for a minute that he was eating them. I thought he was there because we live near a golf course and he was playing on it. I was horrified when the vets told me about the blockage in his stomach.

Luckily the owner realized he was losing weight and that his tummy was stiff. However, he was thinking of an intestinal blockage. Fortunately, they intervened in time and now he is fine.