A dog, ‘smiling’, at the wheel of a car, challenges the speed limits. The policemen in Slovakia were left speechless when they found themselves faced with a photo of a car responsible for a traffic violation. The shot appears to show a brown hunting dog driving. A case. So much so that the Police spread the shot on the Facebook page ‘Policia Slovenskej Republiky’. “The officers couldn’t believe their eyes.” And the photo goes around the world, bouncing from the BBC to the ABC, on the day the country goes to the polls.

The car was fined for “traffic code violations”. The man driving defended himself by claiming that his four-legged friend suddenly jumped onto his seat. A ‘surprise’ which, however, according to the police in Šterusy (north-east of Bratislava), was not recorded in the sequence of images. On this occasion, the Police invites motorists to ensure the safety of their ‘pets’ and people in the car during travel. Because “even a small animal can endanger your life while driving”.