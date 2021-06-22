Dog driving license and certificate of competence are important criteria for keeping dogs. However, different rules apply in each federal state.

Baden-Württemberg wants to make a so-called dog driver license compulsory for dog owners. In another federal state it is already valid, others still have requirements for a certificate of competence. For dog owners or those who want to become one, it is not that easy to understand what they have to consider with their four-legged friend. gives an overview of the rules.

In principle, there are no uniform federal rules for keeping a dog. The requirements are set out in the respective “dog laws” of the individual countries. Dog driving license and certificate of competence are often equated. It is actually not easy to make a clear distinction – they are still not the same things.

Dog driving license and certificate of competence: What applies in the federal states

The dog driving license, for example PETA has long been called for because of biting attacks* is accepted by clubs or associations. It usually consists of a theoretical and a practical exam. A certificate of competence, which is required in some federal states, is usually an official examination. However, there are some agreements that the dog driving license is recognized by the authorities.

Anyone who owns a dog or is primarily thinking about buying a four-legged friend should in any case thoroughly inform themselves about the regulations in the respective federal state. It depends on whether proof is required at all, and if so, which one.

Dog driving license: The VDH exam consists of three parts

“Dog owners are responsible for their animals and their behavior. It is therefore important that they are adequately trained for this role. The most important goal of the VDH dog handler license is the considerate appearance of dog and owner in public, ”explains the Association for the German Dog Industry (VDH) on its homepage.

The VDH dog driving license test therefore consists of three parts:

Expertise of the dog owner

Obedience of the dog

Social acceptability of the dog

Dog driving license and certificate of competence: inform about regulations in good time

Even if the Examination in dealing with the dog* Certainly always makes sense – it is not automatically recognized as sufficient in every federal state. Anyone who informs themselves in good time saves money and nerves in any case.

However, because you can quickly lose track of the different requirements, here is a summary of the most important rules in terms of dog driving license and proof of competence:

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Dog driving license: Baden-Württemberg plans to introduce a dog handler license*. However, it is not yet clear what exactly this should look like.

Character test: In Baden-Württemberg, a character test is only required for so-called “list dogs” if they are to be exempted from the general leash or muzzle requirement.

Bavaria

Dog driving license: In Bavaria, too, nobody is legally obliged to have a dog driving license. It can have advantages, however. Anyone who owns a dog that does not belong to an aggressive breed and who voluntarily passes and passes the driver’s license will be exempt from dog tax for a whole year.

Character test: Here, too, there is a requirement for dogs that belong to an aggressive breed. Despite having passed the test, the leash requirement is not canceled.

Berlin

Dog driving license: A dog driving license is not compulsory in Berlin. However, passing the exam exempts you from having to be on a leash in the urban area.

Character test / proof of competence: It looks different with “dangerous dogs”. A character test or proof of competence is mandatory for keeping them. Even then, the leash obligation applies without restriction.

Brandenburg

Dog driving license: Brandenburg has no basic dog driving license requirement. However, some communities have certain enticement offers. For example, there are tax breaks if you successfully pass the exam.

Proof of competence: As in Berlin, proof of competence is mandatory for keeping so-called “list dogs”.

Bremen

Dog driving license: Obtaining a dog driving license is also voluntary in Bremen. In addition, there is no general obligation to be on a leash. However, if the dog or owner becomes suspicious, the test must be passed. If the deadline is not met, you will first be asked to pay, after which the owner threatens to even lose their four-legged friend.

Hamburg

Dog driving license: With the acquisition of a dog driving license you can avoid the legal obligation to leash in Hamburg – but it is not compulsory.

Certificate of competence: As in other federal states, owner and list dog need a certificate of competence.

Hesse

Dog driving license: The test is also voluntary in Hessen.

Certificate of competence. The only exception: people who have a listed dog or whose four-legged friend has already become suspicious need a certificate of competence. This can be a dog driver’s license – sometimes a character test is enough.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Dog driving license: As in Bremen, there is no general leash requirement in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The dog driving license is also voluntary.

Proof of competence: However, an official permit is required to keep dangerous dogs. In addition, you have to prove in a test that you have your dog under control.

Lower Saxony

Dog driving license: Lower Saxony has strict regulations for dog lovers. Even before buying a dog, the dog driving license is mandatory for everyone. First, the theoretical part is filed. The practical must follow within one year of receiving the four-legged friend. Only those who have at least 15 years of experience in handling dogs are exempt from this requirement.

North Rhine-Westphalia

Dog driving license: North Rhine-Westphalia has not yet had a driving license requirement for dog owners.

Certificate of competence: Listed dogs, dogs heavier than 20 kilograms or larger than 40 centimeters at shoulder height need a certificate of competence. Sometimes a technical discussion with the official veterinarian is sufficient.

Rhineland-Palatinate

Dog driving license: In Rhineland-Palatinate, too, there is currently no obligation to hold a dog driving license.

Certificate of competence: Here, too, owners of a listed dog need a certificate of competence.

Saarland

Dog driving license: In Saarland, dog owners do not necessarily need a dog driving license. However, it can be necessary for listed dogs.

Certificate of competence: You need a certificate of competence in any case to keep them. However, what this may look like differs from church to church. A character test is sometimes sufficient.

Saxony

Dog driving license: There is no need to take a dog driving license. There is also no general obligation to be on a leash.

Proof of competence: As in most federal states, owners of listed dogs require proof of competence. The filed dog driving license is also valid for this.

Saxony-Anhalt

Dog driving license: Normally, a dog owner does not need a dog driving license in Saxony-Anhalt either. But there is one exception – then it can serve as proof of competence.

Proof of competence: If you have a dangerous dog, you may need to submit a dog driver’s license in order to prove your competence with it. In addition, a character test is necessary.

Schleswig-Holstein

Dog driving license: In Schleswig-Holstein there is no obligation to have a dog driving license.

Proof of competence: As in Saxony-Anhalt, owners of a listed dog need a certificate of competence, which can also be provided by the dog driving license.

Thuringia

Dog driving license: So far there is no dog driving license in Thuringia either.

Proof of competence: Owners whose dogs have become suspicious have to undergo a test with their four-legged friend. Here, too, the dog driving license can be used.

Dog driving license: Failure to do so does not result in severe consequences

In any case, it is important to check where the dog driving license can be stored so that it is valid as proof. Because not every club is officially recognized.

In any case, it is important to check where the dog driving license can be stored so that it is valid as proof. Because not every club is officially recognized.

By the way: worry about that one Failure to pass the dog license If you have negative consequences, you don't have to be yourself. The rules in Lower Saxony, the state that is considered a pioneer, are laid out rather loosely. The exam can be repeated as often as you like. The examinee only bears the costs for this himself each time.

