Have you ever seen a dog doing homework with your own best human friend? Maybe yes, but the story that sees a protagonist 11 year old boy and his dog is truly exceptional. The two were really going to school together, because according to the teenager it was he who wanted to be by her side to face the school day.

Carlos Eduardo is an 11-year-old teenager who became famous on social media after recording an audio sent to his sister informing her that he would go to school to do his homework and study with his best friend. A best friend who walks on all fours, has a tail and is very hairy.

Laurieny Pessoa he couldn’t believe his ears when he heard his brother’s audio. Cadu, as the boy is nicknamed in the family, told her that they had to do school work as a couple. And he had already chosen her partner.

Sister, my teacher said it’s for homework there with my best friend. I’m going to school in a little while, then I’m going to pair up with my best friend, okay?

Along with the recording, Cadu also sent two photos with Spyke, the house dog, ready in his backpack. According to him it was all a joke of his brother.

Dog does his homework at school with his best human friend – he’s already in his backpack

My mom said out of nowhere he appeared in front of her with her backpack on her back saying she was going to school to do a job with her best friend. Then when she turned around, she saw Spyke in her backpack.

These are the incredulous words of the sister. Laurieny also pointed out that Cadu later said she tried to do the same thing with Marley, Spyke’s sister. But he didn’t succeed. But then he really went to school there?