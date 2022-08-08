This is the sad one story of Nachito, a dog who dies to protect his family from a snake, which was evidently a danger to everyone. Nachito had no doubts that he should have intervened to help his human family, in a time of great difficulty. And he also gave his life for them.

Nachito was a small dog with a big heart. Jorge Lunaits owner and veterinarian at the Autonomous University of Yucatan, Mexico, tells how the puppy gave his life to save his human family, which will be forever grateful to him.

Hi Nachito, goodbye brave child, you paid with your life to protect your family from who you knew could harm them.

The man said that suddenly a coral snake appeared on the porch of their home. The poisonous reptile, which usually does not attack humans, saw in that animal a danger to its family and his home. And so he decided to take action against what was a threat to him.

Nachito he ran to meet the snake and faced it with courage. Succeeding in killing him too. Unfortunately, however, during the fight the reptile managed to bite the dog, which died shortly after. Attempts to rescue him were useless.

The family is now trying to cope with too great a grief and grief, because everyone was fond of little Nachito, who had become an official member of the family since they adopted him.