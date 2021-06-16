Having a pet is a big responsibility. But there are those who think that they are only objects to be used and to be disposed of as needed. As it unfortunately happened in the story we are about to tell you. The dog dies at the hands of the owner. The Beagle puppy had been bought online shortly before. How could that happen?

Source Pixabay

The tragedy took place in France. Although shelters value adoptions well, to find the right family, this does not happen with pet shops or the sale of puppies via the internet. In this case, in exchange for money, one does not usually look anyone in the face.

At the beginning of May 2021, a neighbor on rue Oscar Roty, a small street in the Boucicaut district of Paris, called for help to report the attack on a poor man. 8 month old puppy. His 22-year-old owner allegedly assaulted him to death.

According to what emerged from the stories, it seems that a similar episode of anger that caused the puppy’s death was triggered by an accident. The dog allegedly bit the battery of the man’s electronic cigarette and he threw himself violently at the animal.

The victim was a poor man beagle puppy, known for its kindness and also for its sweetness. The man, according to what the agents told, had bought the puppy with the Le Bon Coin, on a free classifieds site where dogs are sold.

Source Pixabay

Dog dies at the hands of the owner: already stopped

This whole story rekindles the controversy over the online sale of animals, as recalled by Reha Hutin, president of the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation, who recalls how important responsible adoption is.

Source Pixabay