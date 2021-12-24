This is the adorable skit that shows the dog crossing the road hand in paw with his beloved owner. The woman behaves with the puppy as if it were a child, making sure it is safe as they cross a particularly busy street in their hometown together. You won’t see any more beautiful video than this today.

Photo source from emmateu’s Instagram video

This is the kind of scene that makes us trust that another humanity is possible. A humanity made up of living beings who live together in harmony and who take care of each other. It doesn’t matter if they are of different species, because every life is precious.

This woman knows it well, who obviously does not have the leash for her dog and fears for his safety as they cross a road that seems very busy at that hour. And just as he would with a child, he takes him by the hand to carry him to the other side in complete safety.

At first she looks at him as if to say, “Hello? Don’t give up now ”and he looks at her as if to say“ Yes mom, I’m ready, let’s go! ”.

Dog crosses the street with the owner, the post goes viral on Instagram

The dog video crossing the street hand in paw with his beloved owner is very popular on Instagram, where it was posted with the following caption:

