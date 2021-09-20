This is the very sad story of a crying dog tied to a pole, where some people without heart and soul have decided to abandon it. Really a real cruelty. Fortunately there police intervene just in time to help him and rescue him. Finally giving him the happy ending he had been waiting for too long.

Dog cries tied to a pole, the police intervene to help him - Curler 5

A Mexico City policeman has decided to intervene in order to help a poor furry man in difficulty, demonstrating that the agents on the street not only help citizens who walk on two feet, but also the four legs who are in difficulty.

The policeman in question was hailed as a hero, for a beautiful rescue of which he became the protagonist. In fact, he rescued a very sweet mestizo puppy, which he found all alone tied to a pole. Now he no longer wants to part with him, because he has created a very close bond.

At the beginning of June, a policeman was on his usual patrol day when he was informed of a very unusual and peculiar act. There was a puppy in trouble tied to a pole, with only a bowl of food beside him.

Someone had abandoned him and so the policeman decided to go and check and keep the situation under control, waiting for the arrival of the officers of the Animal surveillance brigade (BVA). When he saw the desperate and helpless animal cry, he decided at that very moment that he would take care of him forever.

Dog cries tied to a pole, the police intervene to help him - Curler 6

Dog cries tied to a pole: his happy ending

Its owners had abandoned it. But the policeman would not have done the same. He rescued him and before he could take him home with him he looked for his owner, who obviously could not be found.

Dog cries tied to a pole, the police intervene to help him - Curler 7

The policeman provided for the definitive adoption of the dog found tied up in the streets of the city, giving him a second chance at life. Truly a beautiful love story.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: