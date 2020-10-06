Viral Video: Everyday some video goes viral in the era of social media. There are some videos from them that not only give us the life lessons but also go padded. One such video has emerged on social media these days. This video is about a child whose activities have turned the whole internet.

Actually, in this video, a wonderful jugalbandi of a child and two dogs is going on. In the video you will see that the child is outside the main gate and behind the door are two small dogs. As soon as they start barking, the child starts bhangra in front of them. People are enjoying this video on social media very much.

Users are giving many types of feedback by sharing this video. This video has also been shared with the Twitter handle of IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. He wrote while sharing the video, “We should learn from this child the art of standing at the door of trouble and having fun. Many children and even older people get scared despite having a door but he just kept on enjoying … Loved it. ”

Standing at the door of trouble, we should learn from this child the art of having fun. ????????

Many children and even older people get scared despite having a door but he just kept on enjoying … Loved it. pic.twitter.com/vTZ6FTpAkl – Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 4, 2020

At the same time, another user wrote, “Wow brother Junior Sardar ji, along with him he also taught Bhangra”.