A hungry dog ​​upsets a US couple’s wedding plans. Now the cancellation of the dream wedding in Italy is threatened. Even politicians are getting involved.

Boston/Munich – Anyone who ties the knot wants to celebrate it appropriately. At best, the wedding should be the happiest day of your life, although things don’t always go as planned. Therefore, the location of the celebration and the guest list are chosen with care. A US couple planned to get married in Italy instead of their hometown of Boston. But they probably hadn’t counted on their own dog. The golden retriever could be responsible for the wedding having to be canceled at short notice.

US couple wants to celebrate wedding in Italy – it could burst because the dog eats the groom’s passport

According to the Boston TV station WCVB the future groom might not be able to make the journey across the Atlantic to Europe. Donato Frattaroli told the TV station that his 1.5-year-old golden retriever, Chickie, appeared to be taking his travel documents for fodder. The dog happily nibbled on its owner’s passport. The four-legged friend made the ID card unusable – which seriously jeopardizes the planned dream wedding in Italy for the couple.

Frattaroli and his fiancé are actually planning to exchange vows on August 31, 2023. However, the US citizen cannot enter Italy with his damaged passport. And would the excuse “My dog ​​ate my passport” be heard at the airport? Hardly likely. Similar excuses have had little success at school when students who were caught failed to show their homework.

In order to make the trip to Italy possible, the groom pulls out all the stops in Boston. “I’m a bit stressed,” he admitted to the US broadcaster. After all, he gets a lot of support from his local congressman. His state senator is also trying to help. Frattaroli is “fortunately in exchange” with the politicians and their offices. The authorities are doing their utmost “to speed things up and hopefully get me a new passport,” said the future spouse: “I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it works.”

If necessary, the bride would also celebrate the wedding without a groom – but is “optimistic that it will still work”

If there is no happy ending for the couple from the USA and the new passport is not ready in time, Plan B would probably be used. However, this is not particularly pleasant, especially from the perspective of the future husband. Because if he were denied exit, his bride would still celebrate in Italy with the wedding guests – albeit in the absence of her groom. After all: Frattaroli still has some time. Because the flight to Italy is not due until Friday (25 August).

And the bride Magda Mazri hasn’t given up hope either, as she said on Tuesday (August 22) on the “Good Morning America” ​​program on ABC TV: “I’m optimistic that it will still work.” the couple told various US media that the groom’s new passport should be handed over to him on Wednesday (August 23).

Golden Retriever “Chickie” shreds passport: Master needs a new one to be able to celebrate his wedding

Neither the groom nor the bride showed any anger or even anger at their hungry dog. “Chickie” was allowed to accompany its owners to TV appearances. And seemed very relaxed. The animal seemed oblivious to the commotion caused by the hungry golden retriever.

Meanwhile, a couple from Japan also had to endure a mishap during their wedding. The Bride was banned from boarding a plane by an airline and start the trip to Switzerland.

Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully checked by editor Kai Hartwig before publication.