A recent genetic study published Thursday in the journal Science that has involved more than 2,000 dogs matched to 200,000 owner survey responses it shows that the widespread assumptions about dog breeds are largely unfoundedamong them for example, the most common and well known: Rottweilers and Pitbulls are aggressive, while Labradors and Golden Retrievers are very friendly.

Indeed, many behavioral traits can be inherited – but the modern concept of dog breeds it offers only partial predictive value for most types of behavior – and almost none for how affectionate a dog will be or, conversely, how quick it will get angry.

“Although genetics play a role in the personality of each individual dog, a specific dog breed is not a good predictor of these traits”

affirmed thesenior author Elinor Karlssonfrom UMass Chan and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvardwho later added:

“What we found is that the criteria that define a golden retriever are their physical characteristics – the shape of their ears, the color and quality of their fur, their size – not whether they’re friendly.”

L’lead author Kathleen Morrill explained that understanding the relationship between dog breeds and behavior could be the first step in understanding the genes responsible for psychiatric conditions in humans, such as obsessive disorders, and said in a press conference:

“While we can’t really ask a dog on our own about his problems, thoughts or anxieties, we know that dogs lead rich emotional lives and experience disturbances that manifest themselves in their behavior.”

How the dog breed test was carried out

The team has DNA sequenced from 2,155 purebred and mixed breed dogs to look for common genetic variations that might predict behavior, and combined this information with surveys of 18,385 pet owner surveys of Darwin’s Ark, a site that is an open source database of owner-reported canine traits and behaviors.

Because existing stereotypes about dog breeds are so prevalent, the team has designed their own questionnaires to account for owner biasand many have established standard definitions for reporting traits such as docility (dog response to human direction), dog-human sociability (how comfortable dogs are with people, including strangers), and movement patterns directed by toys (how interested they are in toys), physical and aesthetic traits were also examined.

In all, Karlsson and Morrill found 11 locations on the dog genome associated with behavioral differences, including readiness, retrieval, targeting, and howling, and among these behaviors, dog breeds played a role: e.g., beagle and hounds tend to howl more, border collies are helpful and Shiba Inu are far less, however there were always exceptions to the rule.

For example, even though the Labrador had the lowest propensity to howl, 8% still did, while 90% of greyhounds did not bury their toys, 3% did so frequently.

“When we looked at this factor we called the competitive threshold, which included a lot of questions about whether people’s dogs reacted aggressively to things, we weren’t seeing an effect of breed ancestry.”

added Karlsson.

All in all, dog breeds accounted for only 9% of the variation in behavior, with age a better predictor of certain traits, such as play with toys, however physical traits were five times more likely to be predicted by breed than behavior.

The idea is contrary to the widespread assumptions that informed the legislation, for example Great Britain has banned pit bull terriers, as well as many cities in the United States, a lot of different dogs, from the point of view of personality, also because although before the 1800s dogs were mainly selected for functional roles such as hunting, guarding and herding, modern dog breedsthat emphasizes the confirmation of physical ideals and the purity of lineageare a Victorian invention.

Modern dog breeds carry genetic variations of their ancient predecessors, but not at the same frequencies, explaining the divergence of behavior within the breeds; As for the next steps, Morrill states that compulsive behaviors in dogs and the connections with human obsessive-compulsive disorder should be explored.

An interesting finding was that the dog’s sociability towards humans was ‘incredibly heritable in dogs’, even if it was not breed dependent, and the team found a location in the dog’s DNA that could explain 4% of the social differences between individuals and that location corresponds to an area of ​​the human genome responsible for forming long-term memory.

“It could be that understanding human sociability in dogs helps us understand how the brain develops and learns. So we’re just scratching the surface “

Morrill said.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!