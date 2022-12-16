Leccre, a dog bites his chickens: an elderly man ties him to the car and drags him until he is killed

He bit two chickens in his garden, and for that he killed him, in the most atrocious way possible. An elderly man from Cocumola, the hamlet of Minervino di Lecce, thus got rid of a dog, guilty of having entered his property by attacking the birds: tying him with a rope to his car and leaving in the direction of the countryside of Santa Cesarea Terme, dragging him.

A long, infinite journey that cost the life of the poor animal, a Maremma shepherd died barbarously due to the serious injuries sustained. It was the volunteers of the “Guardie per l’ambiente” association who surprised the car on the street and noticed the dog tied to the trunk. They then invited the elderly man to stop with horn blows, then alerted the Carabinieri and the veterinary staff of the ASL. The animal’s body was taken off the road by a specialized firm, e the man is now being investigated in a state of freedom for killing animals at the disposal of the Prosecutor of the Republic of Lecce.

