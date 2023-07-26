Commander, one of US President Joe Biden’s dogs, attacked several people, especially at the White House headquarters.

Commander, a German Shepherd puppy brought to the White House for the first time in 2021, will have to undergo training again after at least ten incidents in which he attacked people, one of whom was hospitalized, according to US media.

In one incident, First Lady Jill Biden was unable to “restore control” of the dog as it attacked a Secret Service agent, CNN reported, citing emails viewed through Freedom of Information requests.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before someone gets attacked or bitten,” said an email, written by a Secret Service agent.

The first lady’s communications director to “CNN” described the atmosphere in the White House as “a unique and often stressful environment for pets,” and said that the Biden family is working with the Secret Service and White House staff to prepare new protocols and subject the animals to training.

The Biden family has another dog of the same species, “Major”, and he, in turn, has had difficulties adapting to the atmosphere of the White House.

In 2021, Major is briefly returned to the family home in Delaware after at least one biting incident and undergoes additional training. Later, it was decided to keep him with family friends.

Biden suggested that Major’s behavior was caused by the sudden appearance of Secret Service agents and other people from every corner of the bustling presidential compound.

The Biden family also has a cat named Willow, but cats are usually the rarest pets in the White House.

The history of pets in the US presidential residence is replete with the names of dogs, including “Millie”, the dog of former US President George W. Bush, and “Bo” and “Sunny”, the dogs of former White House President Barack Obama.