An apparently overwhelmed dog owner could not prevent an attack by her animal in Berlin. The alerted police fired shots at the dog.

Berlin – In Berlin on Saturday (January 28th) a painful and fatal incident occurred for a dog. A conflict between two animals and their owners apparently ended with deadly shots from a police gun at a German Shepherd involved.

According to a report by picture the owner of the animal was probably heavily intoxicated with her dog. This aggressively attacked another dog and bit it. When the owner of the other dog tried to intervene, the shepherd bit him too.

Berlin: Police officer shoots German shepherd

At first, the woman had probably tried by all means to stop her dog, allegedly with kicks. However, the efforts were in vain. In her attempts to stop the dog, the owner allegedly fell several times and probably injured her head. She was apparently in a “mental state of emergency”, reported the picture continue.

Even before the police forces, who were alerted by eyewitnesses, the German shepherd mix did not stop and ran towards one of the police officers – witnesses allegedly assumed that the animal wanted to bite the officer. The woman even asked the police to shoot her, it said.

Berlin: German shepherd mix out of control – policeman takes up arms

Faced with the dog’s attack, the officer allegedly had no choice but to take up arms and fire multiple shots. The dog was badly injured and died a short time later. The police officers also initially fixed the woman on the ground due to her mental state.

In the meantime, she was also handcuffed. She was then treated as an outpatient in a hospital and settled according to picture then voluntarily admitted to the psychiatric ward of a hospital. The injured 34-year-old second dog owner went to the hospital himself. (LP)