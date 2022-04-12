With fins, rifle and goggles … It looks like the beginning of a film about the Vanzina holidays, which however can become the soundtrack of a puppy that has become a living meme. Since the dog at the beach with hat and sunglasses, videos and photos of the sweet and adorable pet have been around the world. Going viral in a short time.

Photo source from Gustavo Simas’ YouTube video

Laika Fidelis is the dog that became popular on the first day of 2022 on social networks. Why is it so viral these days? Because the animal showed up on a beach in Florianópolis, Brazil, capital of the state of Santa Catarina, part of the Grande Florianópolis mesoregion and the micro-region of Florianópolis, with a typical tourist look.

The dog in the hat and sunglasses was sitting on a deck chair enjoying the warmth of the Canasvieiras beach in the city of Santa Catarina. A team of TV Globo journalists reached out to her and interviewed her.

NSC TV’s Jornal do Lunch reporters were showing audiences at home how people were enjoying the sun on the first day of the year. A journalist, Edsoul Amaralmet the dog and decided to ask his tutor what he was doing there.

She is nine years old, but all the people who pass by here want to take pictures with her. This is Laika. Hat, goggles, a little crooked, that’s it.

Dog at the beach with hat and glasses becomes a star

Here, every year she wants to come to the sea, no matter the place, but what she likes are the beaches of Floripa.

This is the comment of Valdmir, his tutor, at the sea with the animal and with the whole family. In fact, the dog with sunglasses and a hat is the first meme of this 2022. And we love it.