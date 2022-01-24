The funny story of the Apollo dog and the Grizzly pig that went viral on social networks. They were stopped by police officers

Today we want to tell you the bizarre story of the pit bull Apollo and his best friend, a pig named Grizzly.

What are the odds that a pig will befriend a dog? Yet this wonderful duo was protagonist of an adventure which also involved policemen!

One day, Apollo and Grizzly managed to sneak out outside their home and started wandering around the neighborhood.

An escape that brightened up the neighbors’ day, amused by the scene of a dog and a pig walking down the street and cuddling. But someone was worried and well thought of call the police.

When the agents arrived, they found the two furry friends sitting on a lawn. They were resting undisturbed.

The policemen had no idea where they should have brought them back and especially if they belonged to the same family.

Apollo was the first to understand that he was caught in the act and to give up to those men in uniform. The Grizzly Pig, however, wasn’t quite ready to put an end to his fun. He tried to escape one last time, but the agents quickly managed to capture it.

After taking the pig and the dog to the station, they managed to track down the owner of Apollo thanks to the microchip. It was a woman named Michelle who lived a few blocks from where they were found.

He explained to the officers that someone had left the gate open and the animals had managed to escape.

Apollo and Grizzly eat together, sleep together and even dig holes together. I am best friends.

Soon after, a police patrol brought the two animals back home and their owner promised she would take additional safety measures, to make sure next time. cannot escape.

The images and the story of these two furry friends spread all over the world and they did smile thousands of people.