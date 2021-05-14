ofClaire Weiss shut down

Pretty best friends: Staffordshire bitch Peggy saves the life of a magpie. When she is healthy again, she doesn’t want to leave her new best friend anymore.

On a walk, the Australian Juliette and her dog Peggy find an injured magpie on the sidewalk. The bitch immediately shows a keen interest in the bird and so Juliette decides to take it home to nurse it back to health. The bird lady slept almost non-stop for the first 24 hours. “We didn’t think she’d make it,” said Juliette. But the 45-year-old does not give up, feeds the bird with live worms and gives her something to drink with a pipette. After a week of loving care, the work finally pays off: The magpie is suddenly much better, extratipp.com* reported.

Although the feathered animal is back to full strength, it doesn’t even think about leaving its new cozy home. “We always leave all doors and windows open and have tried to get her to fly back into nature, but she is not interested in leaving us,” Juliette explains aloud Ladbible. The magpie was unceremoniously baptized Molly and now lives with Juliette and Peggy.

“We taught her to catch her own worms and lizards. But she thinks she is a dog, she runs after Peggy, “says the Australian,” Molly thinks Peggy is her mother, and Peggy thinks she is her daughter. “Peggy developed such a strong bond with Molly that she even started To give milk. From the moment they wake up in the morning until they go to sleep, they play and cuddle together.

Juliette records the unlikely friendship between dog and magpie online. 16,000 people follow the duo on Instagram alone. “They have their own little language and talk to each other. It’s so fun to watch, ”said Juliette.

* extratipp.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.