Flip, Loretta Schrijver’s dog, who has often been seen in recent years in coffee time , is deceased. The four-legged friend had not been doing well for a while after a previous neck hernia. Yesterday Schrijver had the apple of her eye put to sleep at the age of 13.











A sad Pernille La Lau and Patrick Martens opened coffee time today with the news. ,, This cutie has been our mascot every year coffee time‘ said Pernille. ,,Always pleasant, curious, participates. It’s a really nice feeling when he’s there.”

Recently, the four-legged friend has been missing because of his poor health. ,,I missed him, because if you sit down somewhere during rehearsal, he will sit next to you and put his head on your legs. It gives a wonderful homeliness,” said Pernille, who lit a candle for the dog at home yesterday.



Patrick Martens

On behalf of the makers of coffee time Patrick wished his colleague Loretta strength. She did not present the program today. Flip is inextricably linked to Loretta and also to coffee time”, he said. ,,Now Flip is no longer in pain. But it is, of course, unbelievably sad.”

‘Flippie’, as La Lau called him, often disrupted the broadcast of coffee time, for example by appearing unexpectedly. The program put together some precious moments for an in memoriam video: Read on below the post.



Also others coffee timefaces are sad. ‘Our dear Flip, oh how I’m going to miss you!’ writes Quinty Trustfull. Colleague Vivian Slingerland adds: ‘We received so much love and gave so much love. top dog. Goodbye, dear Flip.’

‘Garbage can’ Flip ended up at Schrijver as the ten-month-old ‘Ollie’ via the Animal Protection. When he found out that he could stay, he became busy, wild and ‘pinball’. Hence the new name. Loretta previously described the dog as a friendly “hero in socks.” He came across as ‘fierce’, but always quickly backed off. He barked a bit shrilly, for which she had to apologize almost daily.

She preferred to take Flip everywhere with her. People used to say that she drives slowly, but she just took the dog in the back of the car into account.

