This is the story of Bear, a dog adopted an hour before killing. He was about to close his eyes forever, when the sweet dog was finally able to experience what it’s like to have someone to take care of him.

Bear lived in a shelter for many years. After spending most of his life trying to survive on the streets of Texas, he had arrived at the age of 11 last June in Barc Animal Shelter. Adoptions of older dogs are always very difficult.

Bear had resigned himself to having to live in there forever. As happens in many shelters in the USA, his name had appeared on the list of animals no longer adoptable and therefore destined for euthanasia. The shelter volunteers were incredulous at that choice.

It was one of the 28 lives that were to be suppressed that day. It’s amazing that a dog like him made it on the euthanasia list. His personality is perfect for adoption: he is a calm and friendly dog.

These are the words of a volunteer, who adds:

We discovered a dog who suddenly knew how to tremble, who loved being outside and who loved love. We don’t have much chance of getting them out of the cage, getting them to meet other dogs and see how they behave outside. And clearly they are very different, as Bear’s case has shown: he behaves well on a leash, so calm and loose that you could practically leave him. He knew how to sit and fidget.

Dog adopted an hour before killing, an unexpected turn

The volunteer did not give up and until the last she looked for a forever home for Bear. By managing to find a family willing to care for him in the later years of his life.

And he did it at the very last minute, when the fatal sting was close at hand. Now he starts his life!