Today we tell you the dramatic story of a dog abandoned by the owner. The man opened the doors of his truck to let the puppy out. And then it is ran away, like a thief in the middle of the night, without looking back. While the animal was chasing him hoping for an afterthought or a mistake. Luckily someone noticed that poor puppy.

On 7 July a Twitter user (@ DaBatako74) he was looking out the window of his apartment, located in Valle de los Chidos, in Quito, Ecuador. When at a certain point he saw a white Grand Vitara SZ pickup suddenly pull up on the side of the road.

At a crossroads the driver, completely dressed in black, stopped and got out of the vehicle to go back to get something. There, waiting for him was his white poodle who never would have expected that gesture from the man he considered his best human friend. The Twitter user he quickly realized that something terrible was happening.

From the window he saw the driver of the piece put the dog in the middle of a road, while the animal remained motionless waiting for “instructions” from its owner. Which left him there: he got back into the vehicle, got behind the wheel, closed the door and simply walked away. Abandoning it in the middle of a road.

The dog risked being run over as he ran after the Gran Vitara, as he never thought the man would leave him there. But he didn’t have time to reach him. Can you imagine what it felt like?

Dog abandoned by his master, his rescue

The person who recorded the video immediately uploaded it to social media. The dog was rescued, of course. And now he is in very good hands and there are already several requests to give him a forever home.

If llama ALGODONCITO, así lo bautizo Martina la hija de Daniel, que por ahora es su niñera y se encarga de cuidar a este pequeñito.#JusticiaparaALGODONCITO pic.twitter.com/96hQQ3zK7c – Acción Animal Ecuador (@AccionAnimalEC) July 9, 2021 Source from AccionAnimalEC’s Twitter

He is safe until his adoption is closed with a new home.

