If you want to look sporty, flamboyant and Italian as a car, then you look at the design of the last Lamborghini. On the other hand, do you want to appear tough, robust and adventurous? Then you look for it in the corner of the Defender. It looks like Ford has done the second for the E-Tourneo Courier. With that green and contrasting white roof, it looks exactly like the Land Rover, right?

According to Ford’s chief designer in Europe, Amko Leenarts, the electric van is nice to use if you ‘go on an adventure or if you transport building materials’. Incidentally, it is mainly the colors in the press photos that give it a touch of Defender. As a white company car, it is already a bit more normal.

The electric Tourneo Courier is one of ten EVs that Ford plans to introduce in Europe next year. To this end, the brand is investing 50 billion dollars (about 45 billion euros) until 2026. Then the brand wants to be able to produce more than two million electric cars per year. Including company cars. This E-Tourneo Courier should come to the Netherlands next year.

Specifications of the Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Ford is not yet revealing too much about the new Tourneo. For example, we do not yet know how large the battery is or what the range is. What the brand does say is that there is one electric motor that produces 136 hp. Furthermore, charging from 10 to 100 percent takes 5.7 hours (which is five hours and 42 minutes) and you can recharge up to 87 kilometers in 10 minutes.

What Ford is particularly proud of is the luggage space. It has grown by almost half compared to the previous Tourneo. According to Ford, you should now be able to easily store a bicycle in it without unscrewing the wheels. There is also a 44 liter frunk, some secret storage compartments, a 12-inch central screen and the van can receive updates through the air. It is not known what the Ford E-Tourneo Courier will cost.