Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

A Russian ammunition depot in Crimea explodes (archive image). In the Ukraine war, saboteurs apparently attacked Russian army ammunition depots again. © Viktor Korotayev/dpa

The military expert Mölling anticipates good chances for the Ukraine offensive. He ties an end to the Ukraine war to arms deliveries.

Hamburg – Is the end of the Ukraine war near? Military expert Christian Mölling doesn’t want to go that far, but the analyst at the German Society for Foreign Relations (DGAP) is spreading cautious optimism about the offensive against Russia. While Ukraine has apparently broken through Russia’s defense line in the south, Mölling predicts that Kiev’s troops have good prospects for future developments given the current odds in the Ukraine war.

According to the DGAP expert, a breakthrough would not be necessary to bring about a possible end to the Ukraine war. It would be enough to position themselves so well that it would no longer be possible for the Russians to hold the south.

End of Ukraine war: “Needs no end like in the Hollywood movie” – Breaking through Russia’s defenses

Even though Vladimir Putin recently surprised with the “basis” for an end to the Ukraine war, the expert cautioned against too high expectations, since in his view a decision in the Ukraine war does not necessarily have to result in a major battle with Ukrainian success. “It doesn’t need an end like in a Hollywood film,” said Mölling Funk media group.

Instead, according to the expert, it would make for a successful Ukraine’s offensive, the “main phase” of which is yet to come, will do “if the Ukrainians manage to get through the first Russian line of defense”. Geographically, the 50-year-old political scientist was primarily referring to the fact that Ukraine was advancing towards Melitopol as far as the transverse supply lines by rail and road.

End of the Ukraine war: Advance to Melitopol – For Russia “the terrain could no longer be defended”

Then the Ukrainian army could shell the whole area up to the Sea of ​​Azov with artillery and rocket artillery, the expert further analyzes. “The terrain would then no longer be defensible for the Russians.” The prerequisite for this, however, would be that Ukraine receives more of all the weapon systems that have been delivered so far. The expert focused on minesweepers, ammunition and anti-aircraft defense.

The country also needs longer-range missiles. Germany should also deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev, was Mölling’s demand. The fact that this represents an escalation is, in his opinion, “nonsense” and added as an example that the British and French had already delivered similar missiles. “There is no new quality there.” The federal government must also draw up a plan for what the Ukrainians will need in six months. Germany has “always been too late so far.”

End of the Ukraine war: Ex-US general calls for more missiles for Ukrainian armed forces

Similar criticism was voiced by former Commander-in-Chief of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges. The former US general also called for the delivery of missiles so that Kiev could have a chance of success and a possible positive ending to the Ukraine war.

“The West has not provided the Ukrainians with the weapons they need.” They have to fight without significant air forces and without short-range precision weapons such as ATACMS,” Hodges said in an interview with FAZ. “Without them, we would never send an American or German soldier into a fight against such defenses.”

End of the Ukraine war: Hodges criticizes Germany and the USA – Ukrainian victory a goal?

According to his assessment, the problem is that “the West, led by the USA and Germany, has never said that our goal is a Ukrainian victory,” continued ex-military Hodges, who previously identified Crimea as the key to ending the war war in Ukraine. “And because we didn’t commit to helping Ukraine win, we under-delivered. Just such short-range missiles, with which you can attack bases and logistical hubs and make Crimea untenable for the Russian Navy.”

The basis for forcing Russia and Vladimir Putin into negotiations for an end to the Ukraine war lies not only in the progress of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, but also in the West’s willingness to support it with rockets and other weapons.