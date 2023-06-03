Some say that “Where there was fire ashes remain“and just that reference and phrase has been in charge of igniting the social networks after the premiere of the video clip song official called ‘the space ones‘, theme that marks the reunion of the popular ex partner made up of urban singers, María Becerra and rusherking.

And it is that literally the aforementioned phrase is used by the Argentine interpreter Rusherking in the melody The ones from space. The uproar of this has to do with why the single has led to the reunion of him and his ex-girlfriend, María Becerra. Since the official video clip was released, on the evening of June 1, it has unleashed controversy, memes and comments on social platforms, because there are those who believe that Rusherking would be sending signals that he has not gotten over who his partner was.

the space ones He is part of the recent musical releases by LIT killah, who in this single not only sings himself, but also added rising South American exponents such as Duki, Emilia Mernes, Tiago PZK, FMK, Big One, as well as Becerra and Rusherking.

Why do you think Rusherking has not surpassed María Becerra?

The new song the space ones It has been recognized by followers of the exponents it involves. However, many fans have not been able to avoid highlighting the references that they have found in the participation of the Argentine, because in one part he appears using a sports shoes like a phonesomething that at the time Maria did in the past.

Why do you think Rusherking has not surpassed María Becerra? / Photo: Twitter.

Added to the above is the phrase “where there was fire…”, which followers have taken as a message that he still has feelings for the former youtuber. From this on Twitter, various memes related to said fragment of the song have been observed.

From this the name of María Becerra, who in recent times has been appearing for being part of the Soundtrack of the film fast and furious 10has been in trend.

Internet users who are satisfied with her current relationship with the Argentine singer Rei have said they are upset by Rusherking’s intention to pretend to imply that something could happen if she decided. On the other hand, those who still hope for a return of the ex-partner have shown divided feelings and have expressed it with memes.

