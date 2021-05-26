Some years ago, and after the success of Dragon Ball Z, Toei Animation decided to create a new version of this anime. That was to celebrate 20 years of the original manga by Akira toriyama.

It is a remastered version in high definition. Likewise, it has new opening and closing sequences. When it was first published it was in two parts. The first has 98 episodes and the second, 69, for a total of 167.

Dragon Ball Kai celebrated the 20th anniversary of the franchise

Why do you have less than Dragon Ball Z? The reason is that this version of the series has almost all the padding removed from the original. Due to the additional material that was added to it, Z ended with almost 300 episodes (291).

It is an ideal version for those who want to stick to the original vision of Toriyama. Well now you can enjoy it through Warner channel. A double episode can be seen on this channel every afternoon from Monday to Friday.

That will be from June 1, and every Saturday will air five episodes in the morning. The story shown in the anime spans from the arrival of the saiyans to Earth, the battle against Androids No. 17 Y No. 18, as well as the sagas of Cell Y Majin Buu.

Unlike Dragon Ball Z, everything moves much faster due to the removal of extra content that Toei Animation added. But there is something to keep in mind.

It will air on Warner Channel Monday through Saturday

When Toei Animation decided to create Dragon ball kai, it occurred to him to resort to a new team of dubbing actors in Latin Spanish … and that was a serious mistake.

It is due to the above that KaiDespite having many improvements, it did not finish convincing the fan base of the franchise in Latin America. It was shown on public television and cable channels, but it didn’t take long to be removed. The audience rating never came close to the original.

Dragon ball kai it was a good attempt at Toei to modernize the series of Z. But ideally, it would have involved the voice actors loved by all. There are mistakes that fans will not forgive, and this is one of those cases.

At least the final part of this anime, which corresponds to the saga of Majin Buu, if you have the cast of original actors. The best thing would be for it to be redoubled entirely. It would certainly help you a lot to become more popular in Latin America.

