As you may know, your smartphone has a built-in microphone and many people believe that companies use it to listen to conversations and thus choose the most convenient ads – which will appear in the future on their social networks and websites. But is this a myth? Or are our conversations, in fact, used to choose ads?n

You’ve probably wondered if your smartphone is listening to your conversations as personalized ads appear for TV shows, movies or objects you know you’ve already spoken. But is your smartphone listening to you for ads, or is it simply coincidence?

Several users across the web have claimed that something suspicious is going on with their smartphones. These believe that their smartphone microphones are being used to record what they say, in an attempt to target Google’s more convenient ads on websites and social networks.

Both Google and Facebook deny that their apps can use smartphone microphones to gather information. Facebook has stated that it blocks advertising brands based on microphone data. However, Google claims that it does not use any tools once the word “Google” is used.

Additionally, app creators must adhere to Google’s development policy. This specifies that apps do not violate privacy when using Google Assistant recordings.

In 2019, 1000 voice recordings obtained through Google Assistant-harvested were released. The recordings – many of which were reportedly taken from Android smartphones – included enough information to identify the equipment’s owners.

Google reacted, stating, “Audios are not associated with user accounts.” However, if you’re more careful, consider not giving your smartphone’s microphone access to the apps.

It seems that this is more than a coincidence. Proving that smartphone microphones are gathering data to direct content to users is tricky. But since we know digital assistants are listening, it won’t come as a surprise that companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook are interested in what you’re saying.

We know that Google records, just as we know that Amazon records, through the Amazon Echo. But is the information used for commercial purposes?

Probably not. Improvements in mobile device privacy seem to have put an end to this type of privacy violation. If you are using a recent operating system, you are unlikely to be affected by this.

It’s probably a case of profiles linked across multiple devices syncing up to show you ads about things that interest you, or that you’ve already seen, or received emails about. Thus, advertising data is collected from smartphones, not from voice chats.

Whatever you believe, you should check your device’s permissions to ensure that apps don’t gain access to your microphone without good reason.

