The internet, today, is considered a service, by many people, of first necessity, since it is not only used for entertainment, but it is also used for different purposes. work, school and business activities.

In this sense, one of the devices where the Internet is most used is the smart cell phone, and one of the most used cybernetic networks is the WiFi connectionso it is very important to know what should be done if the smartphone does not recognize it.

Although two decades ago, generic cell phones were barely capable of making calls and sending messages, as well as other quite basic functions; Today these devices they work more like small computers.

And, precisely, one of the most used functions of smart cell phones, whether low-end, mid-range or high-end, is the Internet connection, be it through mobile data or through the WiFi network.

Given the need to always be connected, it becomes essential to know what to do in the event that our smart cell phone, out of nowhere, don’t recognize wifi network from our house or another to which you have been connected recently.

First of all, it must be said that the solutions to this common problem are applicable to both smartphones with Android operating system like the iPhones of Manzana. In addition to this, it will be necessary to interact with the Wi-Fi router.

The two solutions for when the cell phone does not recognize the WiFi connection are the following:

*Reset passwords

In the event that your smartphone does not recognize the WiFi network, the ideal is to reset the password. To do this, just go to “Settings” or “Settings” of the cell phone, and once there, click on “Networks” and when the WiFi connection that does not recognize the device appears, click on it and click on the option to forget network, after which it just re-enters the network password. In case this does not work, the next step is to change the password of the router.

* Turn off and on the cell phone and the router

Finally, in case your cell phone does not recognize the WiFi network, you must first turn the cell phone off and on and, after that, do the same with the router. In the case of both devices, it is recommended that the time that must be leaving them inactive is at least 10 seconds.