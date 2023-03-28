Very surely you have ever wondered if your cell phone, the one you carry even to go to the bathroom, actually has the ability to hear what you say or they tell you when you are not using it to call.

And it is that you are not the only one who, for years, has had this unknown, because not a few have been surprised by the fact that an advertisement for a company appears on their search engines or on their social networks. product or something alluding to what they were talking about.

Given this, a company specializing in the subject undertook to carry out an analysis addressing the subject, and what it discovered will surely make you be more careful with what you verbalize when you have your smartphone nearby.

At this point, at this point, it is no secret to anyone that social networks and other applications apparently “read” the conversations we have or what we publish, because they just show us advertisements regarding it. Although, it must be borne in mind that Most of these platforms explicitly state that they use certain data from our accounts for that purpose..

Now, what about cell phones? Well, it seems that these devices are actually quite intelligent, since they apparently show us just what we need.

But far from cell phones, tablets or computers reading our minds, the truth is that, according to a study carried out by NordVPNcybersecurity company, yes they are able to hear what we say.

Thus, after subjecting cell phones (and other devices) to an analysis, it was possible to point out that everything seems to indicate that the Ultrasonic tracking of them is what makes smart devices appear to be reading people’s minds..

“Smartphones have apps that are continually listening for inaudible high-frequency ultrasonic sounds from the environment and collecting a lot of information about you, all without you even knowing it,” he says. Adrianus WarmenhovemNordVPN Consultant.

Said ultrasonic tracking is used as a method to link all the devices that the person has and, in this way, to be able to track their behavior and location.

“Currently, many apps ask permission to access the smartphone’s microphone and embed a specific type of ultrasonic beacon to track them. Since it does not require mobile data or Wi-Fi connection, but only microphone access to listen to the beacons, tracking works even when it has been disconnected the phone from the Internet,” Warmenhoven points out.

In this sense, even though it is not possible to completely block ultrasonic scanningwhat can be done is limit tracking in some applications that do not need it, such as the gallery, and other web pages.