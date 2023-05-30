yanet garcia thirty-two years old, has more than one of his fans somewhat confused, this after uploading a video where he is seen in the Today program wearing a jersey from the Tigres soccer team, who beat Las Chivas over the weekend.

But what surprised everyone was knowing if Yanet García returned to give the climate in it Today program of which its cycle ended a couple of years ago, since said video said a thousand words wrong, making it clear that it was a possible return, but its own fans assured that it is a video from the past.

And it is that thanks to the Hoy program, yanet garcia She had become a viral woman for having one of the most spectacular bodies in the world of Mexican entertainment, it was even questioned that her figure had surgery, but she at all times denied that it was, since she has always been a lover of exercise .

Yanet García very pretty on the Hoy/Instagram program

“You are missed in the Yanet vuelve program”, “That’s right friend @iamyanetgarcia today the best team in Mexico wins ���� Tigres Tigres”, “You are very beautiful my love but I better recommend that you go to the CHIVAS up the CHIVAS”, “@iamyanetgarcia I don’t like your photo because you would look prettier with a Guadalajara shirt”, “You look very beautiful and very sexy, you have a good style, I love you with those heels”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that the model from Monterrey has lived in New York for a long time, where she is doing great on OnlyFans, she has also dedicated herself to other projects, but her fans miss her in Mexico.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp