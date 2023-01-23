Does wine make the brain smaller? The virologist Metteo Bassetti argues via social media against the immunologist Antonella Viola

The statements of the immunologist Antonella Viola continue to hold court and, the virologist Matthew Bassetti he jokes with a message on Facebook, where he let himself be immortalized with a glass of red wine. Antonella Purple, researcher and professor at the University of Padua, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, had supported the Irish legislation to equate the harms of alcohol to cigarettes: “A very right decision. We have to make it known that alcohol is included in the list of type 1 carcinogens, such as asbestos and benzene.

The link between alcohol consumption, and not just abuse, and cancers of the breast, colorectal, liver, oesophagus, mouth and throat is clear. Women who drink one or two glasses of wine a day have a 27% increased risk of developing breast cancer. Whoever drinks wine has the smallest brain”.

The thrust, to the declarations to Antonella Viola also came from a colleague, the omnipresent one Matthew Bassetti. On his Facebook page, the head physician of the San Martino hospital in Genoa published a selfie with a glass of red and toasted: “Antonella Viola said that wine shrinks the brain and is comparable to asbestos for his damages. She defined herself as a teetotaler even if she allows herself a glass only in starred restaurants. He has reached very high levels of science. Unattainable for those who love wine. Cheers!!“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

