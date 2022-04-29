Imran Khan, a well-known US journalist, shared a very interesting rumor on Twitter. Warner Bros Discovery may be planning to sell their development teams and licensing their IPs. Among the interesting companies are also Sony and Microsoft.

Precisely, as you can see in the tweet below, Imran Khan wrote: “I haven’t been able to get enough confirmation to write an actual article about it, but I’m hearing a fair amount of talk this week about Warner Bros Discovery wanting to sell their game development teams. Companies interested include Electronic Arts, Take -Two, Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, Netease, PUBG Corp. Warner Bros Discovery wants to sell teams and license IPs, supposedly. ”

Khan adds, in subsequent tweets, that an important element to consider is that Warner Bros Discovery – a company recently formed from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery – is undergoing internal restructuring and is currently planning to cut costs by three billion dollars.

Whereas it is a busy time for the M&A in the videogame field, the idea of ​​selling your development teams might actually seem like a great way to earn a good amount while totally cutting a lot of expenses. Obviously, it’s all about rumors and speculations. Khan himself points out that he doesn’t have enough confirmation for the moment.

We also know that Xbox is looking for a manager to help manage new development studio acquisitions.