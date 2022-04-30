As reported recently, Warner Bros. Games would be planning to sell some of his studies gaming and IP to the main players in the sector, twhich would be Sony, EA and Xbox.

In truth, it is not the first time that such a rumor has circulated. In summer 2020 There were rumors that Warner Bros. Games was about to sell some of its gaming divisions. Two years ago it was rumored that Xbox was very interested in make a deal and complete the acquisition, although nothing has been completed. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft was willing to take hold of the wallet, even quite consistently, to seize some prolific Warner Bros. Games properties.

Now we have returned to talk, in a more concrete way, of this possibility. According to Imran Khan of Franbyte, Warner Bros. may be selling some licensed studios and IPs, such as Batman, Superman or Harry Potter. Khan noted that the main names that recur in the industry, and therefore would complete the “purchase”, are Microsoft, Sony, Electronic Arts and Take-Twobut many others would be ready to enter the game.

They are not yet clear possible intentions by Warner Bros., which could sell everything in bulk or keep it for yourself some IP or development team. It is also not clear the possibility of dividing studies and IPs between different buyers, or not. Khan stated that he did not have enough information on the matter, and that he was unable to write an official report even in a confidential manner, so these rumors must be taken with pliers until further confirmation.

A report came out earlier this month discussing potential future plans for Warner Bros. Games. According to what was written, the intention was that of strengthen its games division, by investing more in property-based stocks such as DC. They have not been announced AAA games since the merger of the deal was completed, so it is not possible to have a complete view of the company’s plans for the time being. It’s possible Warner Bros. Games saw interest in other companies and hired its studios in 2020, believing it could be a worthwhile move.