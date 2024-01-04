Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense publishes a brutal video on X. It shows how a Russian tank column is stopped using combined arms.

Donbass – Vladimir Putin still hasn't had enough. About his soldiers dying in the bitterly cold trench. About killing in the mud of the front. The autocrat from Moscow is sending more and more men to Ukraine, and quite a few of them never return to Russia.

Russian tank column destroyed: Ukraine Ministry shares brutal video on X

According to the General Staff in Kiev (as of January 4th), more than 362,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the start of the attack, which violates international law. The information cannot be independently verified, not least because the Kremlin has long remained silent about its own devastating losses, while mothers, wives and daughters wait at home for news of their missing sons, husbands and fathers.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has on his X account (formerly Twitter) has now shared a video that documents in great detail how an entire Russian tank column is defeated on the battlefield within minutes. Because the motionless body of at least one presumably Russian soldier can be seen, the editorial team has refrained from depicting the particularly brutal sequences.

They remain behind on the Ukrainian battlefield: Russian tanks burst into flames after being hit. © Screenshot X@DefenceU

Something else stands out. Namely, how the Ukrainian troops effectively repel the attacking Russians with a combination of four types of weapons. The defense of the contact line seems almost synchronized, involving completely different units with completely different tasks, while the Ukrainians currently hardly have any access to Leopard 2 tanks.

Russian tanks are burning brightly: effective minefields in Ukraine

The first weapon: The first of a total of four destroyed Russian tanks, a mine clearer, is apparently driving into one mine with enormous explosive power, which is why the vehicle can no longer move forward. One of the tank soldiers can still climb out of the vehicle, on which a makeshift cage grille has been mounted to protect against kamikaze drones. Which is now common practice on the Russian side in the Ukraine war. The fourth tank in the group, a BMP infantry fighting vehicle that completes the formation, also apparently hits a mine, catches fire, and thus blocks the two tanks in front of it.

Combination of Ukrainian weapons: Kamikaze drone sets BMP on fire

The second weapon: The second BMP also has a cage structure on the roof, but the Ukrainians can still use this Russian military vehicle seconds later Kamikaze drone fire from the side. Apparently some drone pilots are now so well trained that they can fly at the tanks from very low altitudes – this hit is also true.

Danger to Russian soldiers: Ukrainians use tracer ammunition

The third weapon: Several Russian soldiers take refuge in an adjacent, completely bombed-out forest. They find themselves under the crossfire between the three tanks that are already burning large caliber tracer ammunition. The Ukrainians scatter these from two directions like an X over the Russian tanks. In recent months it has been repeatedly said that the Ukrainians are holding their lines in eastern Donbass with American Bradley armored personnel carriers. The tracer ammunition would fit its autocannon, but this cannot be independently verified.

Russian tanks marked as targets: Ukrainian troops fire cluster munitions

The fourth weapon: With tracer ammunition, combined units are able to detect their own artillery Assign goals. And that's exactly what seems to be happening in this case. Because: A few seconds later, several detonations can be seen over a larger radius. These presumably come from the bomblets of the dreaded cluster munition, which is usually fired with 155 mm grenades from howitzers.

By the way, the remaining fourth main battle tank tries to save itself – but then explodes in a huge fireball. The next mine? Finally, one of the burning BMPs is able to drive off – but is also stopped by a mine. (pm)