Valentina Ferragni seems to have found love again after the end of the story with Luca Vezil, which lasted nine years. He has rebuilt his life with Virginia Stablum, a former suitor of Men and Women and Miss Universe Italy. For a few days, Valentina has started posting some stories on Instagram in which she sees a mysterious boy. Is it her new flame? In reality it is a man already known to fans of Chiara’s sister.

The two, in fact, had been seen together last spring, but apparently their attendance had not gone well. Is it the right time? The influencer is spending a few days of vacation in Forte dei Marmi with this boy and his inseparable dog Pablo. But who is the possible new boyfriend of Valentina Ferragni? We are talking about Matteo Napoletano, born in 2001 (nine years younger than Valentina who is 30 years old).

As mentioned, the two had been paparazzi together in recent months, but then evidently things had not gone well. The fans hope that with him now she may have found the long-awaited serenity, while the haters reproach her for having waited for the announcement of Luca Vezil’s new relationship to come out into the open.