After the first cutscene of Unrecordtheories around the game have multiplied, all centered on the too much realism of graphics, considered excessive by many. It’s a false? Is it all thanks to the Unreal Engine 5? There’s actually an explanation, and it’s much simpler than you think.

Alexandre Spindler, the author of the game, has never hidden that he used a modular map made by a third party bought in the Unreal Engine shop for Unreal Engine 4.20 and up. Is called “Modular Abandoned Building” and was created by Aleksandr Zhdanov. If you want, you can buy it and use it for your games by spending only €99.86.

Spindler is not an artist, but a programmerso of its own is focusing on game systems first, using the map as a test bed to test them.

The name of the map also dismantles another theory shot on Twitter after the publication of the video recorded in the engine with direct control of the game, based on the fact that in the upper left part of the video you can read “Abandoned-Building-V3”. Guess which game many thought it was referring to? Well done, to the exclusive PlayStation Abandoned which has been missing from circulation for months, after particularly clumsy marketing.

With Unrecord we are faced with a very different case and there is really nothing false, because the developer immediately explained the work done and what he is doing and how he obtained certain results. In short, it was transparent. So we also know that development is pretty much in its infancy, as pretty much the entire game is missing.

Why show it so soon? Probably for the same reason also explained in other cases of videos presented well in advance: to verify the interest of the players so as to be able to more easily find funds for the development and people to hire to carry it forward.