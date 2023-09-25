Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Like two drops of water! The Uchulú She was surprised in a TikTok ‘live’ when she saw herself next to a person of about 25 years old who looked very similar to her. In the video you can see how the member of ‘La casa de Magaly’ points out the moles that she has on her face and is surprised to realize that the young man has them in the same place that she points out. The video quickly went viral and the comments from netizens were immediate. There were those who even stated that It would be about his twin brother.

“La Uchulú, talk seriously to your mother,”Will they be twins separated at birth?”, “This is what happened to me with someone I met on Facebook and she was my half-sister”, “I demand the DNA!”, “La Uchulú, ask your dad. This is weird”, “RHe really is his lost brother, there is no doubt“,”Can you imagine the tremendous story that would happen if they were brothers?”wrote users of TikTok; However, everything would be just a resemblance and they would not have any blood connection.