Amazon Prime increased offer to broadcast Chivas matches 😱https://t.co/WlpKJFpZtm pic.twitter.com/C2TelApVNl — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) March 28, 2024

For this Wednesday, it was reported that amazon increased its offer to be the new home of Guadalajara. The money put on the table is about 25 million dollars per yearleaving behind the last one that was a few months ago with 20 million dollars.

AMAZON OFFERED 20MDD TO CHIVAS! 🤑🐐@jhernandez83 told RECORD+ the details of the streaming platform's offer 💻 Guadalajara could leave TUDN 👀 pic.twitter.com/gP3g3M39EE — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) March 27, 2024

Of course, the rights in the three options include the possibility of including the women's team, which is currently linked with Fox Sportsthis because amazon seeks to expand the importance of women's soccer also to Mexico, since it already has the rights in the United States of the NWSLa league that will have a first cup between teams from the Liga MX Femenil.