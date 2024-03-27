For a long time, Chivas has been linked with the chain Televisa to broadcast their matches, although for a time the team experimented with showing their matches only through their own channel, Chivas TV, without it being a success. But in the end, the Guadalajara team is a gold mine for anyone as it is one of the biggest teams in the league. Liga MX.
In recent weeks it has been mentioned that there is a campaign against Guadalajara for not wanting to renew its relationship with TUDNsince an important offer has arrived from Amazon First Videowhich does not throw in the towel to gain the exclusive rights of the Sacred Flock.
For this Wednesday, it was reported that amazon increased its offer to be the new home of Guadalajara. The money put on the table is about 25 million dollars per yearleaving behind the last one that was a few months ago with 20 million dollars.
Now, the platform's offer is to broadcast only the red and white club nationwide, however, there are two other options proposed. The first is a payment greater than 25 million dollars and forcing the team to break with Telemundo to also be able to broadcast in the United States, although that possibility is somewhat distant because the network renewed in November 2023 with a multi-year contract and to keep the people from Guadalajara, amazon I would have to compensate the chain. Finally, another proposal is where amazon fight with Claro Sports to transmit to Chivas in Spain, Central and South America, but it is also complex.
Of course, the rights in the three options include the possibility of including the women's team, which is currently linked with Fox Sportsthis because amazon seeks to expand the importance of women's soccer also to Mexico, since it already has the rights in the United States of the NWSLa league that will have a first cup between teams from the Liga MX Femenil.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#TUDN #SHAKE #Amazon #Prime #broadcast #Chivas
Leave a Reply