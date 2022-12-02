the mysteries of dragonball z there are many despite being a work with so much time on the air, including the justification for why there are children of Saiyan that they were born without a tail and other data. However, one of the biggest unknowns is that of the sword of Trunkswhich the character has used a few times, specifically, there is talk of two occasions.

The first time we saw the sword in action was in the chapter that Trunks easily eliminated both frieza like King cole, the same ones who were surprised to see more Super Saiyans loose out there. After this defeat, the fans thought that the tool was magical, that is due to the tranquility with which the character handled the whole thing.

To this is added that in the saga of Super to defeat zamazu, Trunks he makes his sword shine so that he can eliminate it once and for all, and the flashes that come out of it could make one think that it is a paranormal artifact. But not really, since he used it as a tool to pass energy from him and thus unleash it on the enemy.

So the sword of Trunks from the future is not really related to magic and has no powers, it is a contraption like any other made of metal, which was surely shaped in a forge. How he obtained it is still up for debate, as a character named tapion it is given to him as a child, but it is also mentioned that Gohan of the future gave it to him.

Editor’s note: The anime will never stop being a mystery, fortunately, the creators themselves later clarify things. Still, listening to fan theories turns out to be interesting.