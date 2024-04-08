Quickly end the war in Ukraineas it promises to be able to do since the conflict began, forcing Kiev to cede Crimea and Donbass, thus rewarding Vladimir Putin and condoning his violation of internationally recognized borders. This is the plan Donald Trump is preparing in view of his return to the White House, according to what the Washington Post reveals, citing sources informed of the talks that the former president is having confidentially with his advisors and allies.

The Trump campaign branded the US newspaper's revelations “fake news”, saying that the tycoon will not articulate any peace plan until he is reinstated as president and can evaluate all options. “The whole thing is fake news from the Washington Post, they completely made it up,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller told the New York Post. However, the newspaper then added that “President Trump is only saying to stop the killings, Joe Biden is talking about continuing the killings.”

Words that sound like a reference to the fact that Trump has been pushing the extremist wing loyal to him in the House to block the US military aid package for months now, for a total of 70 billion dollars, causing the interruption of military supplies with the result of favoring Russia on the battlefield.

Analysts say that, despite the activism of European allies to increase war production, Kiev's ability to fight will be increasingly compromised if Trump manages to continue blocking the approval of US military aid.

According to the Post, in confidential conversations Trump expressed his belief that it is Russia and Ukraine “want to save face, want a way out” and that the populations of some parts of Ukraine would agree to be part of Russia. Recognition by Washington, and possibly by the international community, of Russia's annexation of Crimea and Donbass would therefore strengthen Putin's regime after what is considered the largest land war in Europe since the Second World War.

Sources cited by the Post report that some of Trump's allies are advising the former president against pursuing this plan. “I spend 100 percent of the time I spend with Trump talking about Ukraine,” declared Lindsey Graham, Republican senator, once an opponent and now a great ally of Trump, a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian cause.

Putin “must pay a price, he cannot win at the end of all this”, added the senator who explained to Trump that he cannot be rewarded with annexations instead. “The way this war ends is by ensuring that Ukraine joins NATO and the EU,” Graham said again, but admits that the former president “doesn't say much about it, I don't know if he's thought much about it “.

Despite the denials from the Trump campaign, which told the Post itself that “every inference about the president's plan comes from anonymous and uninformed sources who have no idea what is happening or will happen”, analysts consider the scenario in line with the approach that the tycoon has had in his four years in the White House. In managing foreign policy he has shown a preference for media summits over political details, trusting in his negotiating skills and showing intolerance towards conventional diplomatic protocols.

Not to mention the well-known and often expressed admiration for Putin and his intelligence, including the way he handled the war in Ukraine, and more recently the way he Trump avoided criticizing the Russian president over the death of Alexei Navalny. And the fact that he never asked for the release of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal journalist whom Joe Biden's administration considers unjustly detained for a year in Russia without trial or formal indictments.

We must not forget that Trump has always denied any Russian interference in his favor during the 2016 elections which were then at the center of Russiagate. At the center of Trump's first impeachment was Ukraine, in particular the military aid that the then president also blocked, to force the newly elected Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into allegations of Biden's alleged corruption in Kiev.

“Trump's inexplicable admiration for Putin, coupled with his unprecedented hostility to NATO, cannot give Europe or Ukraine any confidence in his dealings with Russia,” said Tom Donilon, who served as an adviser to Barack Obama's national security, calling the recent words with which “Trump encouraged Russia to do what it wants with its European allies one of the most shocking and dangerous statements made by a presidential candidate”. “His positions represent a clear danger to the security of the USA and Europe”, he concluded.