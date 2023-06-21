According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Tommaso Zorzi he would be engaged. The influencer would have permanently archived the previous relationship with Tommaso Stanzani and now he would have finally found serenity with a 52-year-old man. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

After putting a definitive end to the previous romance with Thomas Stanzani, Tommaso Zorzi was spotted together with another man. To spread the unpublished news the weekly “Chi” took care of it and published a series of photos. The Images in question portray the winner of the Big Brother VIP along with her alleged partner.

The person concerned would be Andrew Dating, creative director of Benetton. The man in question is 52 years old but despite the age difference between the couple there is an obvious one feeling. These are the words reported by the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini:

Zorzi 28 years old, Incontri, 52. But that doesn’t count, they’ve been seeing each other quite assiduously for about a month. Tommaso, moreover, is a free man, after last April he spoke, especially via Instagram, of the end of his relationship with the former Amici dancer Tommaso Stanzani.

In detail, the couple was spotted at theLinate airport and they would return from a short holiday in Puglia. Once they returned to the city of Milan they did not separate. Indeed, they would have headed together to Cipriani house, one of the most iconic venues in the city. Subsequently, the two would leave the restaurant to return to home of one of the two on the scooter.

We are currently unaware of thereliability of this news as those directly concerned have not yet released any declaration regarding the matter.