To understand this question I must make us reflect on each of the concepts that appear. The first is time. According to the most relevant meaning for this context in the RAE dictionary, time is the “physical magnitude that allows ordering the sequence of events, establishing a past, a present and a future, and whose unit in the international system is the second ”. If nothing evolved we could not conceive the passage of time. The least we need to talk about the passage of time is a clock that measures it, and the ticking of a clock in an otherwise empty universe would already imply a certain change: a needle that is moving. Therefore, it does not make sense to speak of time without change, we have a flow of time.

Also, time not only flows, but always moves forward. This is known as the arrow of time. We know how to recognize when we are playing the frames of a series backwards or forwards because a glass that breaks into a thousand pieces does not spontaneously recompose itself. This is something we feel to be true. We remember the past and dream of the future. This arrow of time is known as the psychological arrow of time.

On the other hand, the theory that allows us to study the evolution of the universe is general relativity. This theory is formulated understanding that time cannot be understood as totally independent of space, but forming the space-time in which all the events that have taken place and will take place are found. Time would be almost like one more dimension of this block of four dimensions, although something different from the spatial ones. But how do we know which is the direction in which time evolves in this space-time block?

The universe expands. The galaxies are moving away from us and will be further and further away. This happens because the space we fill that separates them is stretching. The universe is expanding from its earliest infancy, so before the galaxies were closer together (or the matter that formed them) and the temperature of the universe was higher. Cosmic expansion is a constant change that can be used to define the direction of time and, in fact, the cosmological arrow of time is the one that considers that we can define the direction of time as the one in which the universe expands. According to this arrow of time, in a way, the answer to your question is yes, time advances because the universe is expanding. If we thought of a universe that did not evolve, time would not advance. But if the universe were to start contracting, which ours doesn’t seem to be, the cosmological arrow of time would reverse. Therefore, taking this line of thought to its ultimate implications, the universe would always expand by choosing this arrow of time.

This is not the only arrow of time that we can consider from physics. The thermodynamic arrow of time is probably the best known and the one that fits most directly with our intuition. Most of the laws of physics are symmetric under temporal reversals, that is, once formulated they would seem to apply equally taking into account that time flows into the future or, conversely, assuming that it goes into the past. However, when we talk about macroscopic physical systems, this is no longer the case, particularly when they undergo irreversible processes.

The thermodynamic arrow of time is based on the observation that the increase in randomness of an isolated system is not going to be undone spontaneously, that is, it is irreversible. This increase in randomness is related to an increase in the entropy of a system and provides us with a way of determining the direction in which time is progressing. Thus, the second law of thermodynamics, according to which the entropy of an isolated system never decreases, breaks the temporal invariance of the laws of physics for macroscopic systems that undergo irreversible processes.

Of course we should expect time not to flow one way or the other depending on which branch of physics we are considering. For the thermodynamic arrow of time to be compatible with the cosmological arrow of time, the universe in its infancy must have been in a state of very low entropy, from which it evolved by expanding. There is no consensus on why the initial state of the universe had such a low entropy, I would venture to say that there is not even one on whether we have to look for a reason.

On the other hand, it might seem that these two arrows of time would be incompatible in models of the universe that began to contract at a given moment. However, it has been argued that this would not necessarily be the case if the final state of the universe after contraction were also very low entropy and the thermodynamic arrow also reversed at contraction initiation. Fortunately, the fact that our universe is expanding rapidly makes it unlikely that it will begin a contraction phase in the future. In this way we would avoid a reversal of the arrows of time that would make us lose memories instead of accumulating them.

Prado Martin Moruno is a PhD in Physics, researcher and contracted professor doctor of the Department of Theoretical Physics from the Complutense University of Madrid.

Question sent by José Díaz.

Coordination and writing: Victoria Bull

